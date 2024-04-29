SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Liverpool 'expect Salah to stay' despite Saudi interest
Liverpool expect Egyptian international Mohamed Salah to complete the final year of his contract at Anfield.
Liverpool 'expect Salah to stay' despite Saudi interest
Egypt's Mohamed Salah has played a star role in Liverpool's domestic and international campaigns since joining the English club in 2017. / Photo: DPA
April 29, 2024

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to at least see out of the final year of his contract at Anfield, according to reports on Monday.

Sky Sports and The Athletic reported Salah, 31, has given no indication that he wishes to leave and Liverpool are not planning to sell.

The Egyptian was involved in a public spat with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as he prepared to come on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Speaking after the match, Salah said: "There's going to be a fire today if I speak."

Rejected Saudi interest

Liverpool rejected advances from the Saudi Pro League at the beginning of the season, including a reported £150 million ($188 million) bid from Al Ittihad.

However, Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, sparking speculation over what the future holds for some of his senior players.

Backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Gulf Kingdom is expected to be a major player in the summer transfer market to lure more star names to a league that already boasts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Sadio Mane.

Salah has scored 24 goals this season, but his form has tailed off since he was injured at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

EPL title hopes fade

As Salah's goals have dried up, Liverpool's season has unravelled. The Reds have fallen out of the running for the Premier League title and been eliminated from the Europa League and FA Cup.

Salah has just over 12 months to run on a three-year deal signed in 2022 worth a reported £18 million a year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us