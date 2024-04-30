South African former multiple world boxing champion Dingaan Thobela has died at the age of 57.

The 'Rose of Soweto' dominated the lightweight and middleweight divisions that saw him win the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Council (WBC) titles in a career that spanned from 1986 until 2006.

He was found dead in his flat in Johannesburg following a period of ill health, local media report.

"Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation," Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

"We mourn the loss of an athlete who did so much to elevate South African sport through his success in boxing. We also celebrate a champion boxer who inspired the nation," he added.

The highlights of his professional career included victories over Tony Lopez for the WBA lightweight title and against Glenn Catley for the WBC super-middleweight title.

South African boxer Kevin Lerena tweeted: "Your talent and determination in the ring will never be forgotten.

He added: "You always supported me and believed in my abilities, pushing me to reach my fullest potential. Thank you for your inspiration and motivation."

