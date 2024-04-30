AFRICA
Uganda parliament Speaker hit by UK sanctions 'for corruption'
Two members of parliament also sanction on grounds they had been involved in the improper diversion, grant or allocation of iron sheets.
Uganda's Speaker Anita Among addresses members of parliament. Photo / Reuters
April 30, 2024

Britain has sanctioned the speaker of the Ugandan parliament, Anita Among, and two lawmakers from the east African country under its anti-corruption laws, official documents published on Tuesday showed.

The document said: "Specifically, Among, whilst Speaker of Parliament of Uganda and Member of Parliament for Bukedea District, is or has been responsible for or engaged in serious corruption."

It also named two members of parliament, Mary Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, and said Britain had grounds to believe they had been involved in the improper diversion, grant or allocation of iron sheets for the benefit of others.

Agnes Nadutu is a former minister of State for Karamoja Affairs who was sentenced in April 2023 for misappropriating iron sheets meant for disadvantaged people in the northeastern region of Karamoja.

SOURCE:AFP
