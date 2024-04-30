The party of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has denied forging signatures required for it to run in next month's elections, in a scandal that is overshadowing an already tense race.

Zuma's upstart uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is bracing for a court pronouncement on whether its leader can be on the ballot.

"The MK is in no capacity whatsoever involved in fraudulent signatures," MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told AFP.

"We are the aggrieved party. We are a victim to a scammer, a fraudster so we encourage the law enforcement to act on this matter."

Criminal complaint

The matter came to light after a disgruntled MK member reportedly confessed to participating in the fraudulent scheme.

The electoral commission has called for a speedy probe. A criminal complaint has also been lodged with the police, it added.

The upcoming general and provincial elections are expected to be the most competitive since the advent of democracy in 1994.

Parties were required to submit at least 15,000 signatures by early March to take part in the national ballot.

'Two weeks of forgery'

MK was among several that complained about the deadline.

Over the weekend, local media reported a party member told the police he and others spent almost two weeks forging signatures using names taken from a job-seeker database.

Ndhlela, the MK's spokesperson, said the man was a "saboteur" working for the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Already struggling in the polls, the ANC has been leaking support since the emergence of Zuma's breakaway formation, which is named after the ruling party's former armed wing.

ANC risks losing majority

Zuma, 82, a former ANC veteran who has been accused of graft, still enjoys fervent support among part of the electorate.

Last week, an Ipsos survey showed MK could win more than 8% of the vote, while the ANC risks losing its absolute majority in parliament for the first time.

The ANC has unsuccessfully tried to have MK disqualified and to stop it from using its name, alleging intellectual property theft.

Zuma's ability to run has also been contested due to a 2021 conviction for contempt of court.

Riot fears

The constitutional court is due to have a final say on the case just days before the vote.

Some MK leaders have warned riots might erupt were Zuma to be barred.

More than 350 people were killed in 2021 in protests, riots and looting sparked by Zuma's brief incarceration.

