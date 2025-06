Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrates with Galatasaray after winning their 25th Turkish Super League title. The players, including top scorer Victor Osimhen, and their managers visited the president at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Presidential Office, where he praised their achievements, saying, ''I sincerely hope Galatasaray will crown its chain of success in Europe next season... I believe you'll make us proud.''