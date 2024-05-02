WORLD
Floods and El Nino
Kenya is grappling with a major disaster as floods leave deaths, displacements and destruction in their trail. The country and its neighbours have witnessed unusual torrential rains in recent weeks. One phenomenon partly blamed for this disaster is El Nino. Here is what it is
May 2, 2024
