By Sylvia Chebet

Foul breath, heart-stopping teeth sensitivities and excruciating pain from cavities are uncomfortable problems no one would like to have.

Unfortunately, these problems are way too common and often progress to tooth caries (tooth decay) and tooth loss.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people globally.

In a bid to prevent these pains, aches or bad smell, some people brush their teeth frequently and with a lot of force, accidentally triggering hypersensitivity and cavities among others.

The list of mistakes people make in oral care is long and winding but here are five most common:

Not brushing properly

You may think that after years of brushing teeth, you know how to do it properly, right? Well, probably not, especially considering that brushing is a routine that many barely take note of when they are actually doing it.

Speaking to TRT Afrika, Dr Radhia Okumu, who sees a throng of patients almost on a daily basis at her Jasmine Dental clinic in Nairobi, says “most of us, yes, we brush but you find that we do not know how to brush.”

Simply going back and forth across the teeth according to experts does not do an adequate job of removing plaque, especially from the gum line.

Dentists recommend holding a toothbrush at a 45-degree angle near the gum line to remove plaque that may otherwise lead to gum disease such as gingivitis.

One of the most common mistakes in brushing is using a lot of force. One too many people brush their teeth fast and forcefully, and to make matters worse, they use a hard-bristled toothbrush.

Dr Okumu reckons most people think that this makes their teeth clean but are oblivious to the damage they inflict on their teeth and gums.

“It will destroy the teeth because it keeps on removing some layers. So you will end up with some cavities. We call them manmade cavities or cervical abrasions.”

According to dentists, a soft-bristled toothbrush does the job just perfectly.

Besides the teeth, it is important to brush the tongue. This prevents halitosis (bad smell in the mouth) an embarrassing and socially inhibiting condition, which is said to affect 25% of the world population.

“We should also brush the inner side of the cheek. That's why we are talking about using a soft brush because if you're not using soft brush, it means you won't be able to also clean your cheek.”

Rinsing after brushing

After a quick round of vigorous brushing with a hard toothbrush, the next thing many people do almost by reflex, is to rinse their mouth until there is no trace of tooth paste.

This is a complete no, no according to dentists. Dr Okumu advises that after brushing, “spit, don’t rinse.”

“Normally, you're supposed to rinse your mouth before brushing so that after brushing, you just spit, we want that fluoride to stay in the mouth,” she adds.

Dentists call that a localization effect, where the fluoride from the toothpaste settles in to strengthen the enamel, the outer part of the tooth, subsequently prevents cavities.

When using a mouthwash, Dr Okumu recommends that one should wait at least half an hour after brushing.

Not flossing daily

Experts say flossing is an essential part of oral hygiene that clears food debris trapped in the crevices between teeth and should be done at least once daily.

Skipping this process significantly increases the risk of developing dental problems due to the growth of harmful bacteria.

“Most of the cavities that we normally encounter, are between the teeth, not so much on top because I think we do a good job on top, but we don't do flossing to remove anything in between,” Dr. Okumu notes.

The toothbrush according to studies does 60% of cleaning, while flossing, which cleans the crevices where the brush cannot reach, does the remaining 40%.

Most people also tend to use mouthwash instead of flossing. While it disinfects the mouth, it doesn't effectively remove the food particles lodged between and around the teeth.

Only brushing and flossing can.

Sugary and acidic foods.

Too much sugar is damaging for teeth when it is not cleaned immediately. Drinking water immediately after could help rinse away the sugar.

Equally acidic foods wears away the enamel on your teeth. This makes them more susceptible to decay.

The craze for lemon water became widespread during the Covid pandemic but dentists warn against too much consumption.

“Lemon is acidic and acid corrodes. So it corrodes the teeth surfaces making them thinner and thinner and thinner. So you end up with sensitivity,”

Dr. Okumu cautions. She advises that if you must take lemon water every day, use a straw to avoid contact with teeth.

Doctors also recommend that people drink a lot of water. Once your mouth is hydrated, you have lesser chances of getting cavities, Dr. Okumu says.

”It's actually very important because it washes away food particles and also neutralizes acidity in the mouth.”

She also recommends cheese consumption which similarly reduces acidity, as it boosts the flow of saliva in the mouth.

Besides maintaining a healthy, teeth friendly diet, doctors also advice against smoking.

“Smoking is not good for your health. It's not good for the teeth due to the nicotine.”

Not going to the dentist

If you’ve been brushing and flossing daily, and seem to have no oral issues you may see no need to visit a dentist.

Well, an appointment with your dentist at least once a year is necessary for a thorough cleaning.

Moreover, a visit to your dentist could help with the early detection and treatment of dental issues. For those with a history of dental problems, it is necessary to schedule dentist visits more often.

Bottom line, being proactive about your oral health is not a choice.

