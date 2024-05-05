AFRICA
Kenya floods death toll rises to 228
Floods in Kenya have killed at least 228 people, the country's interior ministry said on Sunday.
East African nation Kenya is experiencing heavy rainfall that has caused flooding in many parts of the country. / Photo: Reuters
May 5, 2024

The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country in recent weeks are forecast to worsen in May.

In a statement, the ministry said further flooding was "expected in low lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines."

The deluges have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across East Africa's largest economy.

At least 164 people have been injured by the adverse weather, while 212,630 have been displaced, the ministry said.

