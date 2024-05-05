WORLD
Al Jazeera terms Israeli ban 'criminal'
Al Jazeera has described Israel's decision to ban its broadcast operations in the country as "criminal."
Israel banned Al Jazeera's news broadcast on May 5, 2024. / Photo: AFP
May 5, 2024

Qatar-based network Al Jazeera on Sunday condemned as "criminal" a move by the Israeli government to ban the broadcaster from operating over its coverage of the Gaza war.

"We condemn and denounce this criminal act by Israel that violates the human right to access information," Al Jazeera said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in Arabic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday his government had unanimouslydecided to close the channel.

Al Jazeera has been the focus of months of criticism by Netanyahu and his government in the latest round of a long-running feud that began well before Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Bombing of Al Jazeera's office in Gaza

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said he had issued the order to shutter the channel, confiscate equipment and restrict broadcasting to Al Jazeera's websites in a separate joint statement with the Israeli premier.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, Al Jazeera aired continuous on-the-ground reporting of the effects of Israel's campaign.

The network's office in Gaza has been bombed in the conflict and two of its correspondents have been killed.

SOURCE:AFP
