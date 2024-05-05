Chelsea boosted their chances of European football next season, thumping West Ham 5-0 in the Premier League, with Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, with two, all getting on the scoresheet on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Palmer latched on to a loose ball after a Madueke cross in the 15th minute and shot into the far corner across West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. It was his 21st league goal in his first season for the club.

Captain Gallagher also took advantage of a loose ball in the area following a tackle on Madueke and lashed his chance home on the half hour with West Ham's defence in disarray.

Madueke turned from provider to scorer, and back, either side of halftime. He poked home from close range in the 36th minute following a corner and teed up Jackson for Chelsea's fourth in the 48th.

Jackson scored his second 10 minutes from time after latching on to a deep pass from Moises Caicedo and staying just onside according to a VAR check.

The result raised Chelsea to seventh in the table overtaking Manchester United, who play on Monday, and putting them within striking range of qualification for the Europa League.

