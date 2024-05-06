By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

Like all mothers do, Jeanne Kiboum had dreams for her firstborn.

She named him Julien. She imagined him growing up healthy, happy, playful, curious, sensitive and smart. She sought to inculcate in him the qualities of head and heart that would set him up for life.

And then came the moment no mother could ever be prepared for. Julien seemed to be struggling to have a normal childhood.

Jeanne suspected something was amiss, so she took him to a doctor. The diagnosis left her cold. Her beautiful boy, the doctor said, was autistic.

"When I learnt about Julien's PDD (Pervasive Developmental Disorder), I found myself isolated and sad, with nobody to talk to and little information about the condition he was living with," Jeanne recounts to TRT Afrika.

"I found it hard to accept the diagnosis, let alone reconcile to it. It took me a long, trying period to land on my feet. All this while, my son had to almost fend for himself."

As they continue to navigate through the myriad everyday challenges that autism brings with it, Jeanne and Julien, now 15, still have their days of struggle.

But in doing so, mother and son have found a way to believe in themselves and embark on a mission to help others do the same.

La Maison Bleue de Julien (Julien's Blue House) in Nkoabang district of Yaoundé, Cameroon's capital city, is the duo's gift to autistic people and their parents.

Functioning as a registered charity since March 2020, it's a place that aims to help autistic people learn to become self-dependent and integrate socially through projects and activities based on values such as humanism, open-mindedness, and cooperation.

When she decided to set up the centre in 2020, Jeanne knew that she would need to amplify her emergence from the struggle for acceptance as the starting point.

"Once I accepted Julien's diagnosis, I told myself that I must try and help parents, especially mothers, who are often in this situation of loneliness and disorientation. My son and a friend joined me in this endeavour," says Jeanne.

The impact has been worth every bit of this effort. At the centre, children diagnosed with autism receive training in catering and IT. More importantly, they are introduced to social activities that help build confidence in the trainees.

Complex condition

Jeanne, now in her forties, epitomises a sensitive understanding of the complexities of autism spectrum disorder, the more common term for PDD.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines autism as a group of disorders linked to brain development, either caused by environmental or genetic factors and resulting in behavioural and learning challenges that disrupt their lives.

Whether diagnosed early or late, those with autism require special assistance to face the challenges wrought on them by this condition. According to behavioural specialists, the keywords are love, patience, and methodology.

Since La Maison Bleue de Julien took shape during the pandemic, Jeanne could not take in anyone other than her child when the centre opened.

She and her family then opened a Facebook page and started posting about Julien's daily life to encourage other parents and help them understand that autism could be managed.

The social media messaging proved effective. After seeing images of Jeanne and her son, other parents and volunteer professionals joined the centre and association's activities.

After four years of hard work, Julien is no longer alone. La Maison Bleue de Julien now has 20 residents.

Alongside painting, cooking, pastry making and IT workshops, volunteering parents and professionals teach children aged between 5 and 15.

During holiday camps, the association organises sessions between children and educators specialising in speech and psychomotor therapies.

Jeanne, who plays the dual role of parent and coach, believes that a well-balanced combination of family training, empathy, patience from loved ones, and state support is necessary to improve the lives of autistic people and their families.

WHO recommends evidence-based psychosocial interventions to improve communication and social skills, all of which positively impact the well-being and quality of life of people with autism and their caregivers.

Acceptance challenge

La Maison Bleue de Julien may have gone from strength to strength, but Jeanne says a lot needs to be done to foster a supportive attitude towards autistic people.

"In the family context, the right attitude starts with parents accepting the diagnosis and taking responsibility for managing a child's autism. Parents must participate in their child's education, work, and play. With the help of professionals, a personalised project with clear and precise objectives must be drawn up for the autistic person," she tells TRT Afrika.

Jeanne also insists that no victory is small and no achievement less.

"Parents should congratulate themselves and the autistic person for each progress. Another thing is that the parent must take care of themself, have quality time, and not isolate. Be part of discussion groups set up by associations. The last piece of advice is never to give up," explains Julien's mother.

La Maison Bleue de Julien is almost entirely funded by Jeanne and a small group of parents who have put their trust in her.

As in many other African countries, Cameroon has a few specialised centres or institutes for people with autism.

Morocco, whose Constitution guarantees the right to education for all, has officially banned any discrimination based on a person's disability.

Researchers suggest creating a favourable learning environment for austic children is crucial to improving their lives.

For Jeanne, seeing Julien's face light up at every small progress he makes is the most rewarding part of her life.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.