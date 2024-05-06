SPORTS
Monday’s Premier League  referee to wear head camera
The technology is being used on a one-off basis, the league said, as part of filming for a short programme promoting match officials.
Referee Jarred Gillett will officiate the match. / Photo: Getty Images
May 6, 2024

The referee for Monday’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will wear a camera on his head for a programme that will be broadcast later this year, offering an insight into the demands of being a match official.

The league said the head-mounted device—or "RefCam,” as it is being called — worn by Jarred Gillett at Selhurst Park will be integrated into the referee’s usual communications system.

The technology is being used on a one-off basis, the league said, as part of filming for a short programme promoting match officials. The footage will not be broadcast live.

“Fans will be able to view it later in the year as part of a programme... aimed at offering further insight and education into the demands of officiating in the Premier League,” the competition said.

The current Premier League season has seen intense scrutiny of referees by fans, players, and managers.

Their decisions have always been the subject of debate, with officials sometimes throlled online by football lovers.

