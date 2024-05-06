AFRICA
Kenya floods: Red Cross helicopter rescues 'stranded' families
More than 1,000 households were forced to flee their homes as the government orders evacuation of everyone living in flood-prone areas.
Air teams were deployed to Kenya's western Nyando area. / Photo: Reuters
May 6, 2024

Kenya’s Red Cross says air operations have rescued dozens of families and wildlife marooned amid relentless floods sweeping across the country.

Air teams deployed to Kenya's western Nyando area "have rescued countless people stranded in the Ahero area of Kisumu County.”

“Yesterday, our team sprang into action as River Nyando breached its banks, leaving countless people stranded in the Ahero area of Kisumu County. We deployed a chopper, braving the turbulent skies to rescue those in distress,” Kenyan Red Cross said on X.

More than 1,000 households were forced to flee their homes, local media reported.

Joint rescue mission

Several videos posted on X showed a joint team of the Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Coast Guard Services, and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) using boats and helicopters to evacuate people from the submerged villages.

Kenya’s government has ordered that everyone living in flood-prone areas be evacuated.

President William Ruto said on Monday that the government would give each affected family $70 (£60) to help them seek alternative accommodation for three months.

Across the nation, the floods have claimed the lives of 228 people since March, with 72 still missing, according to government figures.

Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania escaped major damage from Cyclone Hidaya, which weakened after making landfall on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
