DRC has freed Kenya Airways (KQ) employee who had been in custody for more than two weeks.
In late April 2024, Kenya Airways announced it had halted flights to DRC's capital Kinshasa after its employees were detained by Congolese authorities. / Photo: Reuters
May 6, 2024

One of two Kenya Airways employees arrested in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo last month has been released, a senior Kenyan official said on Monday.

The detention of the pair had led Kenya Airways (KQ) to announce on April 29 that it was suspending flights to the Congolese capital Kinshasa.

"Deeply grateful to inform that Lydia Mbotela, KQ Manager in DRC, has just been released by the authorities in Kinshasa," Korir Sing'oei, Kenya's principal secretary for foreign affairs, said on X, the former Twitter.

He gave no information about the fate of the second person detained.

'Held incommunicado'

The two employees, who work at the airline's office in Kinshasa, were arrested on April 19 by a military intelligence unit, according to Kenya's flag carrier.

It said they were allegedly held because of "missing custom documentation on valuable cargo", describing it as an "unlawful detention."

The airline said its employees were held incommunicado in a military facility until April 23, when embassy officials and a KQ team were allowed to visit them.

SOURCE:AFP
