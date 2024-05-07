AFRICA
Nigeria VP cancels US trip over faulty presidential plane
Vice President Kashim Shettima was meant to stand in for President Bola Tinubu who is out of the country.
Vice President Kashim Shettima will continue with his normal duties. / Photo: Reuters
May 7, 2024

Nigeria's Vice-President Kashim Shettima has cancelled his trip to the US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas following a technical fault with his aircraft, the presidency said.

The vice-president was due to depart on Sunday but will now be represented at the summit by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Shettima was meant to stand in for President Bola Tinubu who is out of the country.

"Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the president was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour."

"The Vice-President will carry on with other national duties," the presidency said in a statement.

Presidential fleet

The trip was cancelled on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet, the presidency added.

African heads of states and business leaders from across Africa and the US are expected to attend the summit that seeks to deepen business partnerships.

The vice-president was scheduled to speak at a roundtable on African infrastructure investment and later address a panel on agribusiness.

The conference is organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
