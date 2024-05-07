South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned as "treasonous" an election campaign advert by the main opposition depicting the burning of the country's flag.

The online and TV advert, which was unveiled at the weekend by the Democratic Alliance (DA), has caused a stir on social media in recent days, with some South Africans calling the party "tone-deaf."

The country votes in parliamentary elections on May 29, in what is set to be the tightest vote since democratic rule was introduced at the end of apartheid.

"With regards to the burning of the flag, even in a political advert that is treasonous," Ramaphosa told reporters in northern Limpopo province on Tuesday.

'Despicable'

"It is despicable that a political party can, as it seeks to express itself, go and burn the symbol of our unity, the symbol of our existence as a nation," he said.

The video shows the national flag burning, with a voiceover saying: "For the first time in 30 years, the ANC will lose its majority... imagine a coalition between the ANC, the violent EFF and the Zuma faction."

Polls have indicated the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is on the brink of dropping below 50% of the vote for the first time since 1994.

Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said he would consider taking further steps "against the abhorrent and unpatriotic political advertisement."

Political tensions

Despite the social media uproar, DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday defended the advert.

"We can prevent our beautiful flag from burning, and we can prevent Doomsday – only if we come out in our millions to vote for the DA," he told a party conference.

Political tensions have mounted in the run-up to the polls between the DA and the ANC, which is struggling in opinion polls amid a weak economy and allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

"Our flag holds profound significance for the nation as it represents the hard-won freedoms and peace achieved through historical struggles against injustice," Ramaphosa's office said in a separate statement.

