AFRICA
2 MIN READ
African Union condemns Israeli assault on Rafah
The push into Rafah came as negotiators and mediators met to try to hammer out a truce in the seven-month war.
African Union condemns Israeli assault on Rafah
Plume of smoke rises over Rafah ahead of planned Israeli assault. Photo / Reuters
May 8, 2024

The African Union condemned Wednesday the Israeli military's moves into southern Gaza's Rafah, calling for the international community to stop "this deadly escalation" of the war.

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat "firmly condemns the extension of this war to the Rafah crossing", said a statement after Israeli tanks captured the key corridor for humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Faki "expresses his extreme concern at the war undertaken by Israel in Gaza which results, at every moment, in massive deaths and systematic destruction of the conditions of human life", the statement said.

"He calls on the entire international community to effectively coordinate collective action to stop this deadly escalation."

Truce deal

The Israeli push into Rafah, which is packed with displaced civilians, came as negotiators and mediators met in Cairo to try to hammer out a truce in the seven-month war.

Israel on Wednesday said it had reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing to humanitarian aid for Gaza, four days after closing it in response to a rocket attack that killed four soldiers.

It said the Erez border crossing between Israel and northern Gaza was also open for aid deliveries into the Palestinian territory, for the first time since the war broke out.

The United Nations and Israel's staunchest ally the United States both condemned the closure of the crossings which are a lifeline for civilians facing looming famine.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us