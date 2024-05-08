Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow and Sierra Leone were mulling cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, including the possibility of the construction of a nuclear power plant in the West African country.

The plan was announced on Tuesday at a news conference in Moscow after Lavrov met his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Timothy Musa Kabba.

"We have agreed with Mr. Minister that he will formulate additional wishes for Russian investors in various sectors, including in the field of possible cooperation in nuclear energy and peaceful atom outside the energy sector,” he said.

“We will organize an interdepartmental study, it will not take much time. I think that you will find out about the results soon.”

Reopen embassy

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow will re-open its embassy in Sierra Leone by the end of the year.

"We plan to open new diplomatic missions on the African continent, including in Freetown. In Freetown, we expect to do it this year, before the end of this year," Lavrov said.

All necessary decisions have been made and it is time to implement them - the sides are working on it, noted Lavrov.

Kabba said the re-opening of the embassy in Freetown after 32 years will contribute to trust-building between Russian and Sierra Leonean businessmen.

Ratification by parliament

He noted that every agreement that is adopted concerning private business in Sierra Leone is ratified by parliament to ensure additional security for foreign investors.

Kabba said his country has been experiencing an energy crisis.

"We have an energy crisis in Sierra Leone today, and energy is the lifeblood of any economy and a catalyst for development. Any energy that can help us is welcome, the only thing is that it must be eco-friendly. We welcome Russia's investments in our energy sector," he said.

