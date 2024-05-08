AFRICA
Ngobeni: South African politician freed after kidnap ordeal
Ngobeni and the party's youth leader Hluphi Gafane were travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie when they were attacked.
May 8, 2024

South Africa’s Gauteng premier candidate for the ActionSA party, Funzi Ngobeni, who was involved in a carjacking incident on Tuesday night, says he is safe.

Ngobeni and the chairperson of the party's youth forum, Hluphi Gafane, were attacked at around 7 p.m. in Olivenhoutbosch, Centurion, in the Gauteng Province, before they were found in the Benoni area shortly before 11 p.m.

‘’I would like to thank South Africans for their concern and prayers last night. Fortunately, both Hluphi and I are safe after a harrowing experience. I'll be spending time with my family this morning before returning to work later today,’’ Ngobeni said in a message on Wednesday morning on X.

ActionSA Leadership raised the alarm on Tuesday night, saying it was “working closely with the families, vehicle tracking companies, and law enforcement agencies... to expedite the safe return of our leaders.”

Ngobeniand Hluphi were travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie when they were attacked and taken.

It is unclear if the Toyota Hilux was recovered and if any investigations will be conducted.

South Africa is known for repeated carjacking incidents, which have seen a number of high-profile individuals killed as a result.

