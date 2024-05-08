TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's competition board fines Meta $38.2 million in data-sharing probe
The board launched an investigation into Meta in December over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.
Türkiye's competition board fines Meta $38.2 million in data-sharing probe
In 2022, Türkiye's competition board also fined Meta over 10 million dollars for violating competition law. / Photo: AP Archive
May 8, 2024

Türkiye's competition board has fined Meta Platforms $38.2 million after concluding two separate investigations on data-sharing in its Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads platforms.

The board launched an investigation into Meta in December over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram. The board in March imposed an interim measure on Meta meant to hinder data sharing between those two platforms.

Meta said last month it would temporarily shut down Threads in Türkiye to comply with the interim order.

The board said on Wednesday it imposed a fine of $27.8 million for the compliance process and the investigations launched into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as an additional $10.4 million fine for a separate investigation into Threads.

Users will be able to merge personal data between Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with their own consent and will be notified about data usage, according to the board decision.

Users will be able to change their settings later, if needed, using an "accounts centre" on the platforms, it said.

In January, the board also fined Meta $160,000 per day for failing to provide sufficient documentation as part of another previous investigation. It also imposed a daily fine of nearly $150,000 per day in March over a notification message about data-sharing.

Both those penalties ended May 3.

In 2022, the board also fined Meta over 10 million dollars for violating competition law.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us