BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Drought: Zimbabwe maize harvest to drop by 72pc
Zimbabwe's maize production for the 2023/24 season has dropped by about 72%, estimates by government indicated on Wednesday.
Drought: Zimbabwe maize harvest to drop by 72pc
The Zimbabwean government estimates that maize production for the 2023/24 season is 634,699 metric tonnes. / Photo: Reuters
May 8, 2024

The Zimbabwean government forecasts staple maize production will drop 72% in the 2023/24 season, worsening the country's food situation due to an El Nino induced drought, a crop assessment report showed on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe is one of three Southern African countries to declare the ravaging drought a national disaster, after Zambia and Malawi made similar pronouncements.

According to the government's crop assessment report, estimated maize production is 634,699 metric tonnes (MT) for the season, representing a 72% decrease from the previous season.

Zimbabweans consume 2 million metric tonnes of staple maize every year.

Worst drought in 40 years

The region is reeling from its worst drought in 40 years, owing to a combination of the naturally occurring El Nino and higher average temperatures produced by greenhouse gas emissions.

El Nino is a weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns, which means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

To cover the deficit, Zimbabwe's government plans to import grain, with its private millers looking to source 1.4 million metric tonnes of white and yellow maize in the next two months from Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Argentina and America.

$2 billion-dollar aid appeal

Zimbabwe has appealed for $2 billion from humanitarian agencies and well-wishers to feed millions.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said the government would reallocate some budgeted funds from other portfolios to fund grain importation.

The world witnessed record-breaking weather extremes in 2023 as climate change amplified the impacts of El Nino.

Although climate change continues to hamper Zimbabwe's agricultural prospects, the mainstay of its economy, the country has failed to feed itself since 2000, when former President Robert Mugabe seized white-owned farms, disrupting production and leading to sharp falls in output.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us