Jobs at risk as Microsoft shuts Nigerian centre
The company said it would continue to operate in Nigeria, continuing to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas.
The Microsoft office in Nigeria was opened in 2022.   / Photo: AP
May 9, 2024

Microsoft is closing down its Africa Development Centre in the continent's most populous nation Nigeria, which will lead to job losses, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The centre, based in the commercial capital Lagos was opened in 2022 as part of Microsoft's push to deliver high-end engineering and innovation solutions for the company.

The company said it would, however, continue to operate in Nigeria, continuing to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas.

In December 2022, Microsoft President Brad Smith said Africa represented a burgeoning talent pool in contrast to declining population growth elsewhere.

Microsoft at that time had more than 200 engineers in Lagos and more than 500 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Nairobi center has not been affected, Bloomberg reports quoting a statement from the US company.

"Microsoft has decided to close the Africa Development Centre in Nigeria, and as a result some of our employees based in Nigeria will be impacted," the Microsoft spokesperson said.

'Adjustments necessary'

"Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business."

It was not immediately clear how many people would be impacted.

SOURCE:Reuters
