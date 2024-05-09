TÜRKİYE
Erdogan laments eroding confidence in Europe amid Gaza crisis
Turkish President Erdogan stresses that certain European institutions and countries undermine confidence in European values as "crises, conflicts, and wars affecting Europe and our shared geography remain unresolved".
Erdogan highlighted pressing human rights and justice issues on the occasion of Europe Day. / Others
May 9, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern over eroding confidence in European values, particularly as a result of the continent's failure to respond to Israel's atrocities against Palestine's Gaza.

Speaking on the occasion of Europe Day, May 9, President Erdogan emphasised that the day not only symbolises Europe's inception of political and economic unity but also honours the culmination of extensive collective endeavours for peace and stability over decades.

"However, numerous challenges such as wars, conflicts, terrorist acts, irregular migration, and climate change, both globally and in our immediate region, threaten order on the European continent," he said, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate on Thursday.

Erdogan highlighted that certain European institutions' and countries' policies during the Gaza crisis, which resulted in the deaths of 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, have undermined confidence in European values.

"As crises, conflicts, and wars affecting Europe and our shared geography remain unresolved, questioning of these values will continue to grow," he warned.

The president added that "escalating Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism across the continent are among the greatest concerns for both our citizens living in Europe and immigrants. Discrimination and hate crimes against the European Turkish Community are becoming increasingly commonplace."

A 'critical juncture'

In his message, the Turkish president urged Europe to prioritise inclusive, cooperation-oriented, and equitable policies across the broader European region and the Mediterranean Basin, emphasising their significance for the continent's future.

"At this critical juncture, where the momentum of enlargement policy has increased, it is high time for our country and the EU to enhance cooperation in all fields, including accession negotiations, which form the basis of our relationship, and to solidify it on a stronger foundation," Erdogan said.

"It is vital for the EU to conduct its relations with our country within the framework of the principle of good faith and with a fair and results-oriented approach, avoiding policies and rhetoric that deadlock our relations," he added.

The president also warned the EU that Türkiye will not hesitate to use its strategic power against exclusionary policies that affect both sides.

"I would like to reiterate our readiness to work together for a more prosperous, more cohesive, more open Europe in which our country can take its rightful place. With these words, I congratulate all Europeans, especially our citizens, on Europe Day, May 9th," he said.

