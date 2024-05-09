Mediation talks involving South Sudan's government and opposition representatives have started in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

In March, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir requested his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto to spearhead mediation efforts ahead of South Sudan's elections planned for December 2024.

During the formal launch of the talks on Thursday, Ruto said that "eight categories of parties and groups" will participate in the dialogue.

Kenya has appointed former Army Commander Lazarus Sumbeiywo and Ambassador Mohammed Ali Guyo to lead the talks.

'Significant progress'

"(The team) has made significant progress in defining a mediation framework, developing rules of procedure, and setting the agenda for the (peace) process," Ruto said.

The Kenyan leader added that the "path" South Sudan had chosen was "noble."

South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar had asked for a fresh round of talks before elections are held, saying little progress had been made to guarantee transparent elections in December, when Kiir will seek another mandate.

Machar suggested an extension of the transitional government's term to allow for adequate preparation for elections, but Kiir's side has rejected calls for extension.

