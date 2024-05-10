AFRICA
Kenya plants trees to remember flood victims
President William Ruto called on Kenyans to plant trees, saying flooding and drought were environmental concerns.
Ruto led government officials in the tree planting exercise. Photo: Kenya Ministry of Environment / Others
May 10, 2024

Kenyan officials have begun a nationwide tree-planting exercise as part of a national day of mourning for those killed in recent deadly floods.

President William Ruto on Friday called on Kenyans to come together to plant trees, saying flooding and drought were environmental concerns.

Ruto, speaking at a tree planting event in central Kenya, urged Kenyans to plant at least 50 trees to accomplish the day’s target of planting 200 million trees.

Government officials, including cabinet ministers, are organising similar planting exercises across the country.

The recent Kenya floods have killed at least 230 people and displaced more than a quarter of a million.

Remembering the victims

The government declared Friday a public holiday for Kenyans to plant trees and remember those who died in the tragedy.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that the day will help address climate change as "tree growing is the singular long-term solution to the climate crisis and its devastating effects on life and livelihoods."

Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, has been overwhelmed by floods. More than 235,000 people are displaced and living in dozens of camps.

President Ruto also announced the reopening of schools countrywide, after a two-week delay due to heavy rains that have destroyed hundreds of schools.

The government said more than 1,000 schools were affected by the heavy rains and flooding and set aside funds for renovations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
