AFRICA
2 MIN READ
More bodies found, dozens still missing in S. Africa building collapse
Officials say rescue operations will continue despite more than 90 hours passing since the building went down.
More bodies found, dozens still missing in S. Africa building collapse
Rescuers work to rescue construction workers trapped under a building that collapsed in George, South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
May 10, 2024

The death toll from a building collapse in South Africa climbed Friday to 12 with 40 people still unaccounted for, four days after the structure came crashing down.

The tragedy struck Monday afternoon when an apartment block under construction crumbled while a crew of 81 were on site in the southern city of George.

Authorities said three more bodies had been pulled out of the rubble on Friday.

Twenty-eight people have been rescued alive.

Desperate families

With so many workers still missing, families and friends desperate for answers have been waiting at the city hall near the construction site, comforted by social workers and religious leaders.

Many of the survivors had burn and head injuries while some suffered internal injuries, according to the authorities.

Despite more than 90 hours passing since the building went down, Colin Deiner, head of rescue operations, said the work wouldn't stop.

"We haven't really drawn a line to say we are going into a recovery phase, we still have a few voids to search through," he told a news conference.

"We know that time is against us".

Identifying victims

Provincial premier Alan Winde said the process to identify the workers had been "quite difficult".

The police were using finger prints, DNA testing and photographs, he said.

Construction plans for a 42-unit apartment block had been approved by the city in July.

The reasons for the collapse are still unknown.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us