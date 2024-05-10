AFRICA
South Africa asks ICJ to order Israel's withdrawal from Rafah
South Africa asks the court to order that "the state of Israel shall immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive in Rafah"
Judges and delegates sit in the courtroom during a public hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands / Photo: Reuters
May 10, 2024

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war in Gaza, the UN's top court said on Friday.

In the ongoing case brought by South Africa, which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians, the World Court in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

In filings published Friday, South Africa is seeking additional emergency measures in light of the ongoing military action in Rafah, which it calls the "last refuge" for Palestinians in Gaza,

South Africa asked the court to order that "the state of Israel shall immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive in the Rafah governorate" as well as order Israel to allow unimpeded access to United Nations officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid and journalists and investigators to Gaza.

SOURCE:Reuters
