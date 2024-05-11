WORLD
Floods kill hundreds of people in Afghanistan
More than 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan province alone.
The deluge has wrought extensive devastation upon residential properties, resulting in significant financial losses. / Photo: AP
May 11, 2024

Flash floods from seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed hundreds of people and injured a “substantial number,” a Taliban official said Saturday, without giving exact figures.

But the United Nations says the flash floods that ripped through northern part of the country have left more than 200 people dead in a single province, the United Nations said on Saturday.

More than 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan province when heavy rains on Friday sparked massive flooding, the UN's International Organization for Migration told AFP.

'Calamitous floods'

In Baghlani Jadid district alone, up to 1,500 homes were damaged or destroyed and "more than 100 people died", an IOM emergency response lead said, citing figures from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Auth ority.

Taliban government officials said 62 people had died as of Friday night. Last year, Afghanistan suffered devastating earthquakes.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said "hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods" in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, without differentiating the numbers of dead and injured, though he told AFP dozens had been killed.

Multiple provinces across Afghanistan saw flash flooding, with officials in northern Takhar province reporting 20 dead on Saturday.

People stranded

Rains on Friday also caused heavy damage in northeastern Badakhshan province, central Ghor provin ce and western Herat, officials said.

Emergency personnel have been deployed to the affected areas and were rushing to rescue injured and stranded people, the defence ministry said.

Afghanistan -- which had a relatively dry winter, making it more difficult for the soil to absorb rainfall -- is highly vulnerable to climate change.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
