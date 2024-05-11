Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's side needed a victory in north London to have any chance of taking their survival bid to the last day of the season.

Jacob Bruun Larsen's opener gave the second-bottom Clarets a glimmer of hope, but Pedro Porro equalised and Micky van de Ven bagged Tottenham's winner.

Five points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest with one game left, Burnley join already-relegated Sheffield United in returning to the Championship after last season's promotion.