Burnley needed a victory in north London to have any chance of taking their survival bid to the last day of the season.
 Burnley's Sander Berge looks dejected after the match as Burnley are relegated from the Premier League.  / Photo: AFP
May 11, 2024

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's side needed a victory in north London to have any chance of taking their survival bid to the last day of the season.

Jacob Bruun Larsen's opener gave the second-bottom Clarets a glimmer of hope, but Pedro Porro equalised and Micky van de Ven bagged Tottenham's winner.

Five points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest with one game left, Burnley join already-relegated Sheffield United in returning to the Championship after last season's promotion.

