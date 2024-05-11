TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's compound women team crowns European champions
Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak extends congratulations to the women's compound archery team for their European championship win.
Türkiye's compound women team crowns European champions
Turkish team consisting of Ayse Bera Suzer, Hazal Burun and Begum Yuva defeated the opponents 234-217 to clinch the title. / Photo: AA
May 11, 2024

Türkiye's women compound archery team has defeated Spain in the final and won a gold medal in the European Outdoor Archery Championships 2024.

In the tournament held in Essen, Germany, the team consisting of Ayse Bera Suzer, Hazal Burun and Begum Yuva defeated the opponents 234-217 to clinch the title.

Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak extended his congratulations to the team.

"I congratulate our national compound archers ... and express our joy and pride for the European Championship they brought to our country ... we always stand by you with all our support,” he said on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us