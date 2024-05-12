Sunday, May 12, 2024

11:50 GMT – Gaza death toll exceeds 35,000

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has surged since last October to 35,034 people, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

At least 78,755 other people have been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

"Israeli attacks killed 63 people and injured 114 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

11:10 GMT – Israel mounts airstrikes on Gaza's Jabalia camp

Israeli jets on Sunday pounded the Jabalia refugee camp causing mass displacement of Palestinians from the north to the west of Gaza City.

Local sources told Anadolu that more than 100 Israeli airstrikes hit roads and residential areas in the camp and its surroundings.

Intense overnight clashes took place between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces east of the camp, the sources added. Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said that its fighters were engaged in "fierce clashes" with Israeli army forces in the eastern part of the camp.

05:30 GMT — Hamas calls int'l community to stop Israel's 'genocidal war'

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has accused Israel of persisting with its "genocidal war" by expanding attacks against Gaza.

In a statement after Israel expanded its ground and aerial attacks on Gaza, Hamas accused Tel Aviv of using "bombardment, massacre, displacement, and infrastructure destruction" across all areas of the enclave.

It condemned Israel's actions, stating that the increase in attacks on civilians, regardless of age or gender, are crimes, and "the responsibility for enabling Zionist fascism's crimes" lies with the US.

04:50 GMT — Israeli army chief criticises Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for lacking a government strategy on who will govern Gaza after Tel Aviv ends its onslaught and for leading the military to reattack certain areas, according to media reports.

Halevi reportedly criticised the lack of a "day-after strategy," during a weekend security meeting.

Israel's Channel 13 reported that Halevi expressed dissatisfaction with the inability to develop and declare a strategy for governing Gaza.

03:56 GMT — Israeli opposition chief Lapid vows to topple Netanyahu government

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid pledged to work toward the fall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the return of Israeli hostages.

Addressing protesters, Lapid said Israel is in difficult days and the country needs most for Netanyahu "to be out of our lives."

"My job is to do everything so that at the right moment this power of yours will turn into political change," Lapid wrote X.

03:22 GMT — France condemns Israel's ground attack on Rafah

France has condemned Israel's ground attack on Rafah, according to the Foreign Ministry.

France condemned the ground attack on May 7 and stressed that it would be a "dire situation" for the Gaza population that has been "displaced repeatedly," according to the ministry.

"There is no safe space for civilians in Gaza," it noted, calling for Israel to cease the ground attack.

02:52 GMT — Yemeni students rally in solidarity with Gaza amid Israeli attacks

University students held a demonstration in northern Yemen to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who continue to suffer from Israeli occupation and attacks, said media reports.

Hundreds gathered in the northern province of Al-Jawf to show support for Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

Carrying Palestinian flags, demonstrators protested against Israel's assaults. They chanted anti-Israeli slogans, expressing support for the people of Gaza.

02:25 GMT — US offered intel to prevent Israeli occupation of Rafah: report

The US administration has reportedly offered defence support packages to Israel, including sensitive intelligence and military assistance related to Hamas leaders, to prevent a major attack on Rafah.

Based on unnamed US officials, the Biden administration has made new proposals to the Netanyahu administration in the last week or two not to occupy Rafah, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Israel was offered sensitive intelligence information about Hamas leaders and qualified defense elements, allowing the Israeli army "to target Hamas without a comprehensive ground attack on Rafah."

02:00 GMT — Hezbollah drone explodes in northern Israel: Israeli army

A Hezbollah drone exploded in the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, Israeli Army Radio has reported.

“A drone launched by Hezbollah exploded in the Upper Galilee without causing any injuries,” it wrote on X.

Earlier, sirens sounded throughout the Galilee, fearing the infiltration of drones, according to army radio.

For our live updates from Saturday, May 11, click here.