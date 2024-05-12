Türkiye aims to strengthen its friendship with Greece "by resolving issues and elevating the level of bilateral relations to an unprecedented level," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini on Sunday, President Erdogan answered questions about Turkish-Greek relations ahead of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' planned visit to Ankara on May 13 upon Turkish president's invitation.

Stating that Türkiye and Greece have recently achieved a "climate of reconciliation," Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the hospitality in Athens and said that when they host Greek prime minster in Ankara, they will exhibit one of the finest examples of Turkish hospitality.

"The climate I mentioned has begun to yield concrete fruits. The Athens Declaration, the agreements we have signed, the protocols, are just a few of them."

"I can say that good relations have been established not only at our level but also at the level of ministers and bureaucrats. So, in conclusion, our communication at many levels is satisfactory, and it is quite possible to move this forward positively," Erdogan added.

Emphasising that steps can be taken if disputes are addressed openly through dialogue, Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Greece have shaped their relations in this understanding in recent times, stressing that the only need is for solution-focused and sincere historical steps.

"Just as we strive for peace to take root both in our region and in different parts of the world in a way that the world admires, we will do our best for peace and tranquility to prevail eternally on both sides of the Aegean Sea."

Fair sharing of hydrocarbon resources

Erdogan also stressed that Türkiye has consistently advocated for the fair, just, and inclusive sharing of hydrocarbon resources.

“Everyone should know that the success of an energy platform in the region, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, without Türkiye's involvement, is difficult. By convening the Eastern Mediterranean conference, which we have been advocating for years, it is possible to create a solution ground with a "win-win" approach.”

Expressing that Türkiye’s calls in this regard have remained unanswered until today, Erdogan said “Ankara’s proposal, which has significant potential to ensure a healthy dialogue in the region, should also be embraced by other actors.”

“Steps that disregard the rights of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have unfortunately poisoned the atmosphere regarding this issue so far. If the desired dialogue ground is formed by abandoning this, we are ready to put our hands under the stone for a permanent solution,” Erdogan added.

The Turkish President also highlighted that Türkiye and Greece are both significant tourism countries.

"With the visa-on-arrival application for Greek islands, our citizens have gained easy travel opportunities. In fact, all of this should be unnecessary, and the European Union should grant visa liberalisation to Türkiye. We aim to make progress in this regard."

'Netanyahu would make Hitler jealous'

Regarding Palestine’s Gaza, Erdogan said that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a level with the genocidal methods he has put forward that would even make Hitler jealous.

“Is it possible to consider legitimate what Israel has been doing to the people of Gaza for months – bombing hospitals, killing children, oppressing civilians, and subjecting innocents to hunger, thirst, and lack of medicine?," Erdogan asked.

Erdogan reiterated that Israel continues to flagrantly violate United Nations resolutions, international law, and human rights.

“What did Hitler do in the past? He oppressed and killed people in concentration camps. Wasn't Gaza turned into an open-air prison not only after October 7, but also for years before that? Weren't the people there practically sentenced to scarce resources for years, akin to a concentration camp? Whose hands bear the responsibility for the most heinous systematic mass killings in Gaza post-October 7? How can we describe Israel, which directs people to certain areas only to bomb them there?"

The Turkish president stated that Hamas and other resistance groups in Palestine, which the West tries to label as terrorists, essentially emerged from the reaction to this oppression.

"Hamas is nothing but people who protect their homes, workplaces and lands occupied by Israel in Palestine," Erdogan added.

