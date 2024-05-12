TÜRKİYE
Erdogan praises Hamas' peace efforts, condemns Israeli raid on Rafah
'We have seen that those who call themselves as land of freedom suddenly have diverted to fascism when Israel's interests are at stake,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
May 12, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lauded Hamas' step towards a lasting peace agreement, criticising the far-right Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attacks on civilians in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

"Hamas has taken a truly critical step towards a permanent ceasefire. The response of the Netanyahu administration, however, was to attack the innocents in Rafah," said Erdogan during his speech at the World Muslim Scholars Consultation Summit on Sunday in Istanbul.

"We have seen that those who call themselves as a 'land of freedom' suddenly have diverted to fascism when Israel's interests are at stake," he added.

Unwavering commitment to "humanitarian aid"

Erdogan also proudly underscored Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to "humanitarian aid" to Gaza, which included an impressive contribution of "approximately 54,000 tons."

He noted: "We are the country that provides the most humanitarian aid to Gaza."

Erdogan also emphasised Türkiye’s compassionate stance by announcing that over "400 patients and injured people from Gaza," including those battling cancer, are currently receiving "medical treatment" in Turkish hospitals.

SOURCE:TRT World
