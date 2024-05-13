Most public schools in Kenya resumed on Monday, May 13, after two postponements as a result of the deadly floods that killed over 260 people.

Kenya and other parts of East Africa have been overwhelmed by flooding, with more than 150,000 displaced people living in camps across the country.

Parents, however, are worried for the safety of the students amid concerns over the status of the learning infrastructure and environment impacted by the floods.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said that 95 percent of schools are ready to resume for the second term, but the situation in some learning institutions in seven counties is being explored to ensure children’s safety, local media reports.

Machogu said that the decision to reopen schools follows advice from the Kenya Meteorological Department that the prolonged heavy rains have subsided.

The Kenya National Union of Primary Teachers (KNUT), however, has called for a case-by-case approach to reopening primary and secondary schools for the second term, citing flooding risks.

Relocate to camps

Some displaced people have been living in schools while the government prepares to relocate them to camps.

The government has ordered people living near 178 dams and reservoirs that are either full or nearly full to evacuate or be forcefully moved.

Water levels at two major hydroelectric dams have reached historic highs, and the government has warned those living downstream along the Tana River.

Last week, a boat capsized on the river, which flows into the Indian Ocean, leaving seven people dead and 13 others missing. A passenger bus was also swept off a bridge along the same river last month.

