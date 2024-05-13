May 13, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
'Why I'm anti-zionist'
As the global solidarity for Palestinians grows amid Israel's continued bombardment of Gaza, a Pan-Africanist at Cornell University in the US, Momodou Taal, tells TRT Afrika why he and his colleagues are staunchly supporting Palestine.
As the global solidarity for Palestinians grows amid Israel's continued bombardment of Gaza, a Pan-Africanist at Cornell University in the US, Momodou Taal, tells TRT Afrika why he and his colleagues are staunchly supporting Palestine / Others
Explore