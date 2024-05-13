AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Mali parties, civil society reject longer military rule
Opposition parties in Mali have rejected a national dialogue team's proposal to extend the period of military rule.
Mali parties, civil society reject longer military rule
Colonel Assimi Goita has been Mali's transitional ruler since May 2021. / Photo: Reuters
May 13, 2024

A group of Malian parties and civil society organisations has rejected the conclusions of a national dialogue organised by the junta, which recommended several more years of military rule, denouncing the process as a "sham."

The West African nation has been ruled by the military since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita launching an inter-Malian dialogue in December in a bid to find a response to the country's years-long crisis.

The collective of parties and civil groups said they "vigorously denounce the sham of inter-Malian dialogue, initiated by the authorities in power, and reject its recommendations", in a statement published on social media on Monday and authenticated by AFP.

The military "want to stay in power forever by taking Mali and Malians hostage", they added.

Political crisis

Mali has since 2012 been plunged into a political and security crisis fuelled by attacks from militants and other armed groups, as well as a separatist struggle in the north.

The military, who seized power in 2020, had promised to organise elections and hand over power to civilians by the end of March, but they later postponed elections indefinitely.

On Friday, the conclusions of the national dialogue "recommended" several more years of military rule.

They also said that when elections were eventually held junta chief Colonel Goita should be a candidate for the presidency.

Suspension of political activities

There is little doubt that these conclusions will be implemented.

A major part of the opposition boycotted the dialogue, accusing the army officers of exploiting it to stay in power.

In April, military authorities suspended all party-political activities. Some of the suspended groups signed the statement rejecting the dialogue's conclusions.

"Its recommendations in no way reflect the will of the people," they said, citing the exclusion of all opposition.

"The authorities have demonstrated their notorious inability to provide the slightest hint of a solution," they added, accusing the junta of ignoring the daily struggle of Malians faced with insecurity, a high cost of living and power cuts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us