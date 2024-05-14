AFRICA
US closes embassy in Tanzania over lack of internet
The embassy said consular appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be cancelled and rescheduled to a later date.
The US embassy is one of the biggest diplomatic missions in the country. Photo / Getty / Photo: Getty Images
May 14, 2024

The US has closed its embassy in Tanzania for two days over an internet outage that has affected several East African countries.

"Due to degraded network service nationwide, the embassy will remain closed to the public," the embassy said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Tanzania was worst hit in the region by poor internet connectivity as a result of faults in the under-sea cables that occurred on Sunday.

The US embassy said consular appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be cancelled and rescheduled to a later date.

Emergency cases

The consular section will be open for scheduled visa pick up and for emergency American citizen cases, it added.

The embassy located in the coastal Dar es Salaam city is one of the biggest diplomatic missions in the country.

Other countries in the eastern Africa region affected by the outage include Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, while Mozambique and Malawi experienced medium impact.

A similar internet outage affected West and Central Africa last month which was blamed on undersea cable failures.

