Morocco’s Institute for Agricultural Research (NIAR) has developed new strains of grains, legumes, and oilseeds resilient to adverse climate conditions, local media reports.

Morocco has endured simmering bouts of heatwaves for years, which have adversely impacted agricultural yields in the north African nation.

According to a report from state television station SNRT, the NIAR hopes the new design of grains will boost crop production by 50%.

The agricultural agency, during a seminar on Monday, said 30 to 50 new plant varieties were already in development and tailored to address the climate-induced drop in agricultural yield.

Ongoing trials

There will also be workshops organised to educate farmers on the features of the new plant species, with trials already being conducted in locations like Gharb, Saiss, and Tadla in central Morocco.

NIAR, however, stressed that research into developing climate-resilient crops remains in the early stages.

The agency says the new designs align with the broader goals of Morocco’s Green Generation 2020–2030, launched in February.

Green Generation aims to help bolster farmers’ incomes and establish a new agricultural middle class crucial for the nation's food security.

