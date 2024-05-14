Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday to go top of the English Premier League table, and set a stage for an exciting final match against West Ham United on Sunday.

Erling Haaland scored City's first goal in the 51st minute, and a second goal through a penalty kick in the first of the 10 minutes added at the end of the second half.

After playing 37 matches in the 2023/24 season, City now have 88 points, two ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have played a similar number of games.

Arsenal will face off against Everton at the Emirates Stadium in their final match on Sunday.

Fourth consecutive title for City?

City, who will play at the Etihad Stadium against West Ham on Sunday, are seeking to become the first club in history to win four consecutive English Premier League titles.

All is however not lost for Arsenal as final day drama could hand them their first English Premier League trophy in 20 years.

