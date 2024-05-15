The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced has announced the reinstatement of Tunisia's national anti-doping organisation two weeks after imposing sanctions that sparked turmoil in the country.

On Wednesday, Montreal-based WADA said it "received confirmation that a required governmental decree had entered into force" and that the Tunisian National Anti-Doping Organisation (ANAD) had "successfully met its obligations to regain compliance" by bringing its national rules in line with the world anti-doping code.

Following a vote of WADA's executive committee, ANAD was removed from the agency's non-compliance list, with immediate effect.

ANAD had been sanctioned earlier in May over its failure to fully implement the latest version of the code released in 2021 within its legal system.

Swift corrective actions

The sanctions had barred Tunisia from hosting major sporting events and from flying its flag at sporting events, including at the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August.

Its youth and sports ministry promised swift corrective actions.

In the meantime, however, the covering of the Tunisian flag at a swim meet in Tunis provoked an outraged reaction from the country's president, Kais Saied.

The heads of Tunisia's swimming federation and ANAD were arrested on Saturday. After an investigation, seven other officials were summoned on Monday to the Ben Arous court.

'Attack on the Tunisian flag'

The charges include "attack on the flag of Tunisia," "formation of an organised group to commit attacks and cause disorder," and "plot against the internal security" of the state, spokesperson Mohamed Sadok Jouini said.

The nation's swimming federation board was also dissolved and the ANAD chief and a sports official based in Ben Arous near Tunis were dismissed.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.