Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan is in Nigeria for a major seminar on cancer awareness and advocacy programmes.

She was received by Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in the capital Abuja.

"It is encouraging to see that Nigeria is hosting the 'Promoting Cancer Awareness and Advocacy Programmes in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) African Member States' this year, building on the special session we held in Istanbul in 2016 as part of the 13th Islamic Summit Conference," First Lady Emine Erdogan said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Tinubu for spearheading such a crucial matter in Africa that holds significance not only for the well-being of her country but also for the international community.

'Positive outcomes'

"I hope the summit will yield positive outcomes, and I believe that the unity of strength and compassion will lead to greater awareness," the Turkish first lady added.

For her part, Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu said: "I wish that the results of the summit will be beneficial, I believe that awareness will increase with strength and unity of hearts."

Nigeria's Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye termed the seminar a "laudable initiative."

"Very laudable initiative by the OIC for the sustained collaboration with its institutions and international partners to exert significant efforts to develop necessary policy frameworks to assist member states build national capacities to combat cancer," she said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

First ladies from OIC African member states

The seminar in Abuja brings together first ladies from 17 OIC African member states. It is aimed at creating and enhancing awareness on the increasing cancer burden, particularly in Africa.

It also enables the first ladies to identify ways and means through which they can further enhance their leadership role and effectively address the disease in order to save lives.

Cancer-caused deaths in Africa have increased over the years, occasioning pro-active and preventive measures, including policies and awareness campaigns.

In 2022, cancer claimed the lives of about 573,650 people in Africa.

