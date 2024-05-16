WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds arrested in New Caledonia as protests continue
French police reinforcements have been sent to the island, with 500 officers added to the usual 1,800.
Hundreds arrested in New Caledonia as protests continue
France declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 16, 2024

Hundreds have been arrested on the south Pacific island of New Caledonia after deadly unrest erupted over a bill that would let French nationals vote in provincial elections, an official said Thursday.

In a news conference, Louis Le Franc, high commissioner on the French territory , said 200 people had been arrested and 64 gendarmes and policemen injured in the unrest.

Le Franc said gendarmerie forces faced roughly 5,000 protesters on the island, including 3,000-4,000 in the capital Noumea.

In response to the killing of four people after the third night of protests, as well as torching of vehicles and looting of businesses, France declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia, which came into effect at 5 a.m. local time (1800GMT), granting authorities additional powers to ban gatherings and curb movement.

Police reinforcements have been sent to the island, with 500 officers added to the usual 1,800.

The unrest was sparked by a constitutional review initiated by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin for New Caledonia.

If the changes are adopted, French nationals who live on the island uninterruptedly for the past 10 years will be able to vote in local elections.

Locals fear that such changes will dilute the vote of the indigenous population, Le Franc said in a televised press conference.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us