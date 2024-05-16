Hundreds have been arrested on the south Pacific island of New Caledonia after deadly unrest erupted over a bill that would let French nationals vote in provincial elections, an official said Thursday.

In a news conference, Louis Le Franc, high commissioner on the French territory , said 200 people had been arrested and 64 gendarmes and policemen injured in the unrest.

Le Franc said gendarmerie forces faced roughly 5,000 protesters on the island, including 3,000-4,000 in the capital Noumea.

In response to the killing of four people after the third night of protests, as well as torching of vehicles and looting of businesses, France declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia, which came into effect at 5 a.m. local time (1800GMT), granting authorities additional powers to ban gatherings and curb movement.

Police reinforcements have been sent to the island, with 500 officers added to the usual 1,800.

The unrest was sparked by a constitutional review initiated by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin for New Caledonia.

If the changes are adopted, French nationals who live on the island uninterruptedly for the past 10 years will be able to vote in local elections.

Locals fear that such changes will dilute the vote of the indigenous population, Le Franc said in a televised press conference.