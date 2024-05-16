Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday denounced foreign "interference" following international criticism of a recent flurry of arrests of political commentators, lawyers and journalists in the North African country.

Saied ordered the foreign ministry to summon diplomats and "inform them that Tunisia is an independent state".

Speaking during a televised meeting, the president told Mounir Ben Rjiba, state secretary to the foreign ministry, to "summon as soon as possible the ambassadors of a number of countries", without specifying which ones.

Ben Rjiba was asked to "strongly object to them that what they are doing is a blatant interference in our internal affairs".

'Tunisia independent'

"Inform them that Tunisia is an independent state that adheres to its sovereignty," Saied added.

"We didn't interfere in their affairs when they arrested protesters... who denounced the war of genocide against the Palestinian people," he added, referring to demonstrations on university campuses in the United States and elsewhere over the Israel-Hamas war.

Several prominent Tunisian pundits, journalists, lawyers and civil society figures have been arrested in recent days.

Since Decree 54 came into force with Saied's ratification in 2022, more than 60 journalists, lawyers and opposition figures have been prosecuted under it, according to the National Union of Tunisian Journalists.

The decree punishes "spreading false information" with up to five years in prison.

Lawyer's arrest

Late Saturday, masked police raided the Tunisian bar association headquarters and forcibly arrested lawyer Sonia Dahmani over critical comments she had made on television.

On Monday police entered the bar association again and arrested Mehdi Zagrouba, another lawyer, following a physical altercation with officers. Zagrouba was subsequently hospitalised.

The arrests have sparked Western condemnation.

The European Union on Tuesday expressed concern that Tunisian authorities were cracking down on dissenting voices.

The media union said Wednesday that Decree 54 was "a deliberate attack on the essence of press freedom and a vain attempt to intimidate journalists and media employees and sabotage public debate".

NGOs have decried a rollback of freedoms in Tunisia since Saied - who was elected democratically in October 2019 with a five-year mandate -- began ruling by decree in July 2021.

