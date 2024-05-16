TÜRKİYE
Struggle of Palestinians must be supported on the basis of law — Erdogan
In a news conference with the Georgian Prime Minister, the Turkish President calls on more countries to recognise the state of Palestine, with other agenda topics on fighting terror and reactivation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway
Struggle of Palestinians must be supported on the basis of law — Erdogan
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye continues work to fully "reactivate" the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, which he called the Middle Corridor's backbone. /Photo: AA / Others
May 16, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged more countries to recognise the state of Palestine, saying they must be supported by all of humanity as Israel's relentless war on Gaza continued with at least 35,272 Palestinians — mostly babies, children and women — killed.

"The struggle for freedom, for which Palestinians have paid heavy prices, must be supported by all of humanity on the basis of law and diplomacy," Erdogan said on Thursday in a news conference after receiving Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan said he and Kobakhidze focused on steps to enhance the two countries' "effectiveness" in fighting terror groups and organised crime, particularly the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Referring to a shooting on Wednesday that targeted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Erdogan vowed to "continue to stand against any action that threatens peace, stability, and security in our region."

He also underlined that Türkiye continues work to fully "reactivate" the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, which he called the Middle Corridor's backbone.

SOURCE:TRT World
