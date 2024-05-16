BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Kenya, Nigeria get nod on European bank membership
Kenya and Nigeria might soon get membership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) after their applications passed a key stage.
Kenya, Nigeria get nod on European bank membership
In Sub-Saharan Africa, only Benin has gained full membership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). / Photo: AA
May 16, 2024

Kenya and Nigeria are on track to become members of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the bank said on Thursday, as the lender continues its expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Shareholders of the bank had approved applications from the two African nations during the multilateral lender's annual meeting in Armenia, the EBRD said in an emailed statement.

They follow in the footsteps of Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal, all of which started their membership applications since October last year.

Both countries, who also requested to become recipients of EBRD financial and advisory services, still have to meet some last pre-membership requirements before the process is fully concluded.

Only Benin has gained full membership so far.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us