Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has visited Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss problems of terrorism, banditry, human trafficking, and poverty impacting the West African region, the Nigerian presidency says.

This is Faye’s first visit to Nigeria since being elected president in March.

Both leaders agreed “there must be an alignment of purpose and structure in West Africa to effectively address the challenges confronting the region.”

Senegal and Nigeria have had their fair share of challenges with banditry and rising inflation, for example, that have impacted both economies.

Stronger regional alliance

"A critical time it is in the history of constitutional democracy, particularly in West Africa. What you have embarked upon, a struggle couched in freedom, is remarkable," President Tinubu said during the meeting on Thursday.

Faye, on his part, stated that regional leaders are stronger when they are united in the face of challenges.

"When we face common challenges such as human and immigrant smuggling and all other challenges, we need to show determination to fight these challenges so that we can develop economically and meet the demands of our people," he said.

The Senegalese leader has already visited Mauritania, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Côte d'Ivoire, and Rwanda on his “friendship and working” visit to some West African nations and will be in Ghana on Friday.

'Non-judgmental diplomacy'

Faye says he intends to promote “more open and non-judgmental diplomacy, promoting the strengthening of good neighbourly ties.’’

This follows ECOWAS relations with countries ruled by juntas.

So far, Faye has not announced any trips to countries ruled by the military, but Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has indicated that he will shortly be visiting those countries.

