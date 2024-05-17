SPORTS
FIFA mulls suspending Israel over Gaza war
The Palestine Football Association proposal to 211 member federations called for “appropriate sanctions, with immediate effect, against Israeli teams,” according to FIFA documents released.
FIFA said it will mandate independent legal expertise to analyse the three requests/ Photo: DPA / Others
May 17, 2024

FIFA will seek independent legal advice before holding an extraordinary council meeting by July 25 to make a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international football due to human rights abuses in the Palestine.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined the plan at the FIFA congress on Friday after representatives of the Palestinian and Israel football federations had a chance to speak in front of the 211 member as sociations.

“FIFA will mandate as of now, independent legal expertise to analyse the three requests (from the Palestinian FA) and ensure the statutes of FIFA are applied in the right way,” Infantino said.

“This legal assessment will have to allow for inputs and claims of both member associations. The results and the recommendations ... will be forwarded to the FIFA council.

Gaza facilities destroyed

“Due to the urgency of the situation, an extraordinary FIFA Council will be convened and will take place before July 25 to review the results of the legal assessment and to take the decisions that are appropriate.”

The Palestine Football Association proposal noted “international law violations committed by the Israeli occupation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza” and cited FIFA statutory commitments on human rights and against discrimination.

The Palestinian Football Association wrote that “all the football infrastructure in Gaza has been either destroyed, or seriously damaged, including the historic stadium of Al Yarmuk” and said it had support for the motion from the federations of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen.

SOURCE:AP
