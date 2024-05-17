SPORTS
Liverpool's Klopp experiences 'most intense' week of his life
Klopp arrived at the club in October 2015 and won seven major trophies at Liverpool, including the club's first league title in 30 years.
Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to a 2019 Champions League trophy win. / Photo: Getty Images
May 17, 2024

Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he has experienced the "most intense" week of his life as he prepares to bring down the curtain on his trophy-filled Liverpool reign.

Wolves are the visitors for what will be an intensely emotional occasion at Anfield on Sunday as the home supporters say goodbye to a manager who has transformed the club's fortunes over the past decade.

"Most intense week of my life, definitely. I said so often 'goodbye' this week. We don't have to pretend it's a normal week because it's not," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"Saying goodbye, I don't think, is ever nice, but saying goodbye without feeling sad or hurt, that would just mean the time we spent together was not great, and we had a great time.

'Tough' goodbye

"So it's clear; it will be tough, and I know it will be tough."

Klopp, who arrived at the club in October 2015, won seven major trophies at Liverpool, including the club's first league title in 30 years and the 2019 Champions League.

The Reds will finish third in the Premier League this season, no matter the result against Wolves.

SOURCE:AFP
