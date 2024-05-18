Egypt refuted on Saturday claims of retracting its involvement in South Africa's lawsuit against Israel, lodged at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over “genocide” allegations in Palestine.

The private Al Qahera News channel quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying that “the reports circulated by Israeli media about Egypt withdrawing from supporting South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice are unfounded.”

The source stressed that "Egypt is determined to take the necessary measures to condemn Israeli practices before the International Court of Justice," without providing any further details about the nature of the procedures.

Last week, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry declared its official intention to intervene and support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ.

UN resolution

The ministry clarified that its decision was prompted by the escalating severity and extent of Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and nearly 79,400 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the ICJ, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

