SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Fury unsure on rematch after historic defeat by Usyk
There was a rematch clause in the contract for the fight, which saw Usyk crowned as undisputed heavyweight champion.
Fury unsure on rematch after historic defeat by Usyk
Boxing: Heavyweight title fight, Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk / Photo: AFP
May 19, 2024

Tyson Fury was undecided about a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing his unbeaten record in one of the biggest fights in boxing history on Sunday.

Britain's Fury dominated the early rounds of their undisputed heavyweight clash but lost a split decision to the Ukrainian maestro, who nearly sent him to the canvas in the ninth round.

It was the only loss in 36 professional bouts for Fury, who was contesting the first heavyweight unification fight since 1999 and the first in the four-belt era.

There was a rematch clause in the contract for the fight, which took place in the early hours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and saw Usyk crowned as undisputed heavyweight champion.

Afterwards Fury, who gave up his WBC belt to Usyk who already held the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, said he would discuss the potential rematch, loosely scheduled for October, with his wife and children.

Still loving the game

"I'll have a holiday, go home, put it to the wife and kids I'll see what I want to do," the self-styled 'Gypsy King' told reporters. "I'm 36 in a few months. I've been boxing since I've been a child so it is what it is," he added.

"Where does it all end? A hundred fights and brain damage, in a wheelchair? I'm not sure.

"But the one thing is, all the time I'm still loving the game -- and I was having fun in there, I was really enjoying myself -- then I'll continue to do it."

The unpredictable Fury has twice retired from boxing before returning to the sport. Apart from Usyk, another tempting fight would be against British rival and former world champion Anthony Joshua.

"I thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight, you know," Fury said. "I believe that I just did enough but I'm not the judge."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us